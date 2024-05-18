BJP’s Hoshiarpur candidate faces protest by farmers

BJP’s Hoshiarpur candidate Anita Som Parkash on Friday, May 18, 2024, faced farmers’ protest when she was on her way to a village to canvass for the Lok Sabha polls.

A group of farmers led by Kirti Kisan Union district president Jagtar Singh Bhinder staged a protest at the Barian Kalan-Bahowal link road.

They asked the BJP candidate the reason why the Centre had not enacted a law on minimum support price (MSP).

Parkash assured the farmers that their demands would be considered after the formation of the BJP government at the Centre. She then proceeded to the Barian Kalan village to continue her election campaign.

BJP candidates are facing protests from farmers while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of the protests, the farmers ask questions to the BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands.

Farmers owing allegiance to various organisations are not happy with the BJP-led Centre for not accepting their demands. including a law on an MSP.

They were also upset over not being allowed to head towards Delhi, forcing them to camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab and Haryana.