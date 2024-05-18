GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP’s Hoshiarpur candidate faces protest by farmers

A group of farmers led by Kirti Kisan Union district president Jagtar Singh Bhinder staged a protest at the Barian Kalan-Bahowal link road.

Published - May 18, 2024 09:39 am IST - Hoshiarpur,

PTI
In this file photo, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hoshiarpur constituency Anita Som Prakash accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Mohanlal Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat files his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls, in Hoshiarpur.

In this file photo, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Hoshiarpur constituency Anita Som Prakash accompanied by Rajasthan Chief Minister Mohanlal Sharma and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat files his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls, in Hoshiarpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP’s Hoshiarpur candidate Anita Som Parkash on Friday, May 18, 2024, faced farmers’ protest when she was on her way to a village to canvass for the Lok Sabha polls.

Click here for India General Elections 2024 LIVE updates |

A group of farmers led by Kirti Kisan Union district president Jagtar Singh Bhinder staged a protest at the Barian Kalan-Bahowal link road.

They asked the BJP candidate the reason why the Centre had not enacted a law on minimum support price (MSP).

Parkash assured the farmers that their demands would be considered after the formation of the BJP government at the Centre. She then proceeded to the Barian Kalan village to continue her election campaign.

BJP candidates are facing protests from farmers while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of the protests, the farmers ask questions to the BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands.

Farmers owing allegiance to various organisations are not happy with the BJP-led Centre for not accepting their demands. including a law on an MSP.

They were also upset over not being allowed to head towards Delhi, forcing them to camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points of Punjab and Haryana.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Punjab

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.