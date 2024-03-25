GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP’s delay in candidate declaration gives early-bird advantage to LDF, UDF in 4 segments

The party has fielded State unit chief K. Surendran in Wayanad, party veteran K.S. Radhakrishnan in Ernakulam, actor G. Krishnakumar in Kollam, and T.N.  Sarasu in Alathur

March 25, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G Anand
G Anand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have inadvertently ceded a campaign trail advantage to the ruling front and the Opposition in four key parliamentary constituencies in the State by announcing candidates somewhat belatedly.

The party has fielded State unit chief K. Surendran in Wayanad, party veteran K.S. Radhakrishnan in Ernakulam, actor G. Krishnakumar in Kollam, and T.N.  Sarasu in Alathur.

By Sunday, when the BJP declared its candidates, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) had completed at least three rounds of campaigning in the battleground constituencies. Social and mainstream media sharply highlighted the BJP’s absence, and the void was jarringly conspicuous in the constituencies.

Unusual for political parties fighting a pivotal Lok Sabha election, the BJP’s wall graffiti, hoardings, and banners bizarrely lacked a candidate’s name or photograph. The emptiness enabled the LDF and the UDF to tailor the election debate to their “advantage” and shore up the credentials of their respective candidates.

Grassroots-level BJP workers seemed lost as the LDF and the UDF ramped up their house-to-house campaigning. A BJP insider said the blankness might have affected party workers’ morale.

The delay reportedly generated inner-party criticism that the protracted uncertainty in nomination might weaken the candidate’s chances. The BJP’s truancy at the hustings arguably reflected poorly on the party, chiefly in the Kollam Lok Sabha segment.

The LDF campaigned that the BJP plotted to give UDF candidate N.K. Premachandran an outsize campaign space by deliberately delaying its candidate announcement.

It did not help the UDF that Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a photograph of him lunching with Mr. Premachandran in Parliament on X. The picture went viral. Later, another MP who shared the table defected to the BJP, exposing Mr. Premachandran to LDF criticism that he would do the same.

The UDF vehemently denied the insinuation, claiming that Mr. Premachandran was BJP’s bugbear in the Lok Sabha and would continue to be so if elected.

Political parties have overriding reasons to settle on their standard-bearers in critical Lok Sabha elections. They are particularly conscious that any procrastination or playing for time might sap the enthusiasm of grassroots workers.

However, given its organisational strengths and Prime Minister Modi’s persona, the BJP appears confident that it can easily afford to buck the trend and kick-start the campaign in the constituencies.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.