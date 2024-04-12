April 12, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore police on Friday, April 12, 2024 registered a case against K. Annamalai, BJP Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency candidate and party’s state president, on charges of engaging in election campaigning beyond the permitted time.

A senior officer attached to the Coimbatore City Police said the case against Mr. Annamalai, party’s Coimbatore president Ramesh Kumar and district treasurer Senthil Kumar was registered in connection with the campaigning held at Avarampalayam in the city after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

#LokSabhaElection2024: The police registered a case against BJP State President and #Coimbatore candidate K. #Annamalai for campaigning beyong the permitted time on Thursday night. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/QqfVNNJ0Bq — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) April 12, 2024

The Peelamedu police registered the case for poll code violation on Friday based on a complaint lodged by an official of the election cell.

After Mr. Annamalai and NDA cadres canvassed votes post 10 p.m. at Avarampalayam, members of the INDIA bloc demanded action against them. This led to a clash and NDA workers allegedly assaulted the cadres of the opposite side, leaving a few of them injured. The police had a tough time clearing the crowd. One injured man was rushed to a hospital.

The official added the second case was registered based on a complaint lodged by a worker of a party affiliated to the INDIA bloc for the assault.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alleged violation of the election code of conduct by Annamalai.

Show cause notice issued

N. Karthik, the DMK Coimbatore Urban District Secretary, and the DMK Coimbatore candidate Ganapathi P. Rajkumar, told press persons in Coimbatore on Friday that the BJP candidate K. Annamalai campaigned after 10 pm on Thursday at Avarampalayam. There was a political vehicle ahead. The DMK and alliance cadre questioned the police for permitting campaign after 10 pm . “A group of henchmen from outside Coimbatore engaged by the BJP attacked our cadre,” alleged Mr. Karthik. The Returning officer for Coimbatore, Kranthi Kumar Pati, told The Hindu the ARO had given an update that FST failed to act quickly and hence show cause notice was issued to them.