BJP youth wing nominates Delhi University teacher to debate with Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice president Abhinav Prakash has been nominated by the BJYM for the debate, which was mooted by two retired judges and a veteran journalist

Updated - May 13, 2024 10:28 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 10:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice president Abhinav Prakash.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) vice president Abhinav Prakash. | Photo Credit: Facebook

The BJP’s youth wing on Monday said it will send a representative for the proposed event of a debate between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The response from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) comes after the former Congress president accepted the invitation by former judges Madan B. Lokur and Ajit P. Shah, and former editor-in-chief of The Hindu N. Ram for a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Also Read | PM Modi has no courage to debate with Rahul Gandhi: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

BJYM president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said the party has nominated Abhinav Prakash, vice president of the BJYM, as the outfit’s representative for the debate. If Mr. Gandhi accepts the invite for the debate, Mr. Surya said in a letter to Mr. Gandhi, it will set the stage for “what promises to be a historic debate between the scion of a political dynasty which has ruled India for the longest time since independence and a commoner representing the new India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Dalit leader

Mr. Prakash, the BJP leader said, hails from Uttar Pradesh and belongs to the Pasi community, which makes up over 30% of the Scheduled Caste population in Rae Bareli. “This is the very constituency your (Gandhi) family has long represented and where you are a current electoral contender,” Mr. Surya said.

Rahul Gandhi ‘100% ready’ to take on Modi in a debate; says PM ‘won’t agree’

An alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Mr. Prakash is an assistant professor of economics at Delhi University’s Ramjas College and his profound understanding of social, economic, and political dynamics is poised to enrich the debate significantly, the BJP leader added.

“A public debate such as this would, therefore, set a great precedent, not just by educating the public, but also in projecting the true image of a healthy and vibrant democracy,” the letter of invitation to Mr. Modi and Mr. Gandhi had said. In his reply, Mr. Gandhi said he is 100% willing for such a debate and added: “Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate.”

