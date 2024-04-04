BJP workers will campaign for Prajwal Revanna in Hassan, says Vijayendra

April 04, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, who visited Hassan on Thursday, said that all BJP workers, including former MLA Preetham Gowda, will campaign for JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna in Hassan.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Vijayendra said if Prajwal Revanna had to win, everyone had to campaign for him. “Now JD(S) is part of NDA. Prajwal Revanna is an NDA candidate in Hassan. Workers of both parties will work together to ensure he is elected,” he said.

Answering a question on the differences within the BJP on campaigning for Prajwal Revanna, the BJP State president said the party’s district president Siddesh Nagendra, and MLAs already held a meeting with party workers. “As we are in an alliance, we have to work for the JD(S) candidate, similarly, JD(S) workers have to support our candidate in other constituencies. If there are any issues, they will be settled,” he said.

Former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and other BJP leaders accompanied Vijayendra, who was in Hassan to take part in the roadshow organised as part of the campaign for Prajwal Revanna.