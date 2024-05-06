BJP workers stage protest in front of Shivamogga DC office

May 06, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP leaders, led by BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, staged a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Shivamogga, on Monday, May 6, alleging that the police were targeting BJP workers ahead of the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghavendra alleged that the Assistant Commissioner of the Sagar sub-division had issued an externment order against Vinod Raj, a BJP worker in Sagara taluk, on false charges. The police had taken him to Bidar.

“The police arrested Vinod Raj, based on the statement of Sanjay, an accused in the Matka gambling case. The accused was forced and harassed to take the name of the BJP worker. Now, the BJP worker has been taken to Bidar. The police are politically motivated,” he alleged.

BJP district president T.D. Megharaj submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.