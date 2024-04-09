GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP workers clash with power loom worker for interrupting Annamalai’s campaign

April 09, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minor tension prevailed at Palladam near Tiruppur on Sunday when BJP workers forcibly removed a power loom worker after he allegedly raised questions when the party’s candidate K. Annamalai was seeking votes.

The incident took place at Pallipalayam near Palladam where Mr. Annamalai was addressing voters about the issues faced by the power loom sector. He stated that power tariff hike affected the power loom sector and the BJP government has been taking various measures for the power loom sector.

Meanwhile, a power loom worker, namely M. Marimuthu of Pethampoochipalayam, intervened and stated that the power loom sector was badly affected in the past 10 years and accused the Modi government of not doing anything for the sector.

Irate BJP workers had a minor altercation with Mr. Marimuthu, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, and forcibly removed him from the place.

The Palladam police said they did not receive any complaint with regard to the incident.

