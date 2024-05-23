ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Published - May 23, 2024 10:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Goyal added that the saffron party will surely win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election

PTI

BJP leader Piyush Goyal during a rally in support of party candidate from West Delhi constituency Kamaljeet Sehrawat for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday exhibited confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all seven seats in Delhi, which will go to vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Goyal, who held a roadshow in support of Praveen Khandelwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is a failure as they don't have a leader.

"We will win all seven seats [in Delhi]. INDIA has completely failed, they neither have a leader nor are on the same page that who will be their leader. The trends we are seeing tell us that people's blessings are with PM Modi and, therefore, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha election for sure," Mr. Goyal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five phases of the elections are over and the BJP-led NDA has already crossed the majority mark, the Minister said, adding that the INDIA bloc is just a 'chota-mota' (small time) seat adjustment in the ongoing election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The roadshow in Delhi, marked by a decent turnout, saw enthusiastic party supporters moving alongside Goyal's procession, waving BJP flags and dancing to dhols.

Both Mr. Goyal and Mr. Khandelwal greeted the crowd from a specially designed vehicle and showered flower petals on the supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Goyal added that the Dwarka rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has already cleared the mandate and the saffron party will surely win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

The Union Minister also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "Kejriwal has cheated the trust of the people of Delhi. He is out on bail for some days and will go back to jail in liquor policy scam."

On the Swati Maliwal assault case, Mr. Goyal alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was trying to hide the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US