Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP will win all seven seats in Delhi, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Mr. Goyal added that the saffron party will surely win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election

Published - May 23, 2024 10:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP leader Piyush Goyal during a rally in support of party candidate from West Delhi constituency Kamaljeet Sehrawat for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024.

BJP leader Piyush Goyal during a rally in support of party candidate from West Delhi constituency Kamaljeet Sehrawat for Lok Sabha polls, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday exhibited confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all seven seats in Delhi, which will go to vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Mr. Goyal, who held a roadshow in support of Praveen Khandelwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is a failure as they don't have a leader.

"We will win all seven seats [in Delhi]. INDIA has completely failed, they neither have a leader nor are on the same page that who will be their leader. The trends we are seeing tell us that people's blessings are with PM Modi and, therefore, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha election for sure," Mr. Goyal said.

The five phases of the elections are over and the BJP-led NDA has already crossed the majority mark, the Minister said, adding that the INDIA bloc is just a 'chota-mota' (small time) seat adjustment in the ongoing election.

The roadshow in Delhi, marked by a decent turnout, saw enthusiastic party supporters moving alongside Goyal's procession, waving BJP flags and dancing to dhols.

Both Mr. Goyal and Mr. Khandelwal greeted the crowd from a specially designed vehicle and showered flower petals on the supporters.

Mr. Goyal added that the Dwarka rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has already cleared the mandate and the saffron party will surely win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

The Union Minister also lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, "Kejriwal has cheated the trust of the people of Delhi. He is out on bail for some days and will go back to jail in liquor policy scam."

On the Swati Maliwal assault case, Mr. Goyal alleged that Mr. Kejriwal was trying to hide the accused.

