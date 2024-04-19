ADVERTISEMENT

BJP will not reach double digits in south India: D.K. Shivakumar

April 19, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

He cited a positive response from the electorate to the Congress and non-BJP parties in Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the BJP will not reach double digits in south India in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Bengaluru on April 19, Mr. Shivakumar said, as per the Congress party’s surveys, the BJP will not cross single digits in south Indian states, including Karnataka. There was a positive response from the electorate to the Congress and non-BJP parties in Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the five guarantees would continue after the Lok Sabha elections. The government has set aside ₹52,000 crore for implementation of the guarantees during 2024-25.

Both leaders would campaign for the party candidate in the Hassan constituency on April 19. 

