BJP will not promote freebies culture, says Annamalai

March 26, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated March 27, 2024 07:51 am IST - KARUR:

BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday said that his party would not the promote the culture of distributing freebies in any manner.

Speaking at a workers’ meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held here, Mr. Annamalai said development and growth were the need of the hour. People did not want freebies. Silver utensils were distributed to a section of people in Karur recently. The BJP would only focus on improving the standard of living of people on all aspects of the development and not on freebies.

Pointing to the culture of distribution of gifts such as containers and anklets to the voters in Karur, Mr. Annamalai claimed that former Minister V. Senthilbalaji of DMK was in jail for resorting to such irregularities.

Calling upon the party cadre to work hard for the victory of NDA candidates Mr. Annamalai said that during his two consecutive terms as Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Narendra Modi had not availed leave for a single day. He had been working hard for the development of the country. He had devoted his life to the people of the country. He would become the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term as the people had immense faith in him.

The BJP president said that there were just three weeks left for the voting day and, hence, BJP cadres should visit each and every household to seek votes for the BJP and its alliance candidates.

Emphasising the importance of cohesion among the allies, Mr. Annamalai said there might be some misunderstanding here and there between the leaders of the BJP and its alliance parties in organising meetings and others. The leaders should not blow them out of proportion.