BJP will not alter its ideology for anyone entering or exiting the party: Arun Sao

April 23, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Raipur

Defending the BJP for allowing the entry of leaders from different political parties, many of whom have had ongoing investigations against them from Central security agencies and have now landed tickets for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said that the party would not compromise on its ideology for any one.

Having set itself the steep target of 370 seats — a rise of 67 seats from their present 303 tally, the BJP, according to some estimates, has given tickets to 34 candidates who joined them just ahead of the polls.

The Opposition has accused the BJP of using coercive measures like misusing Central agencies to frame Opposition leaders to co-opt them and promptly dropping the charges against them when they joined the party. Vehemently denying the charge, Mr. Sao, who also headed the Chhattisgarh BJP till recently, said, “The question is, the Opposition is claiming that BJP is bringing on board corrupt leaders. But were they branded as corrupt when they were with the Opposition parties? And if they were indeed corrupt, then why weren’t they thrown out?”

Charges have been dropped only in the instances, Mr. Sao stated, when no cases could be made against them. “The country has witnessed Congress using agencies against their political opponents. We have no need to take such steps,” he claimed.

At the same time, he underlined that the BJP was the only political party driven by an ideology. This ideology, he said, dictated the policy of the BJP governments both at the Centre and the States, citing the example of abrogation of Article 370, which he pointed out has been part of the Jan Sangh’s agenda since 1952.

“People join us, embracing our ideology. Their entry into our party can not and will not change or dilute our ideology. We will not alter our ideology or aims, based on anyone’s entry or exit,” he added.

Among the 34 “outsiders”, 16 were from Congress, eight from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, two each from AAP and YSR Congress, one each from Biju Janata Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party, Telugu Desam Party and Trinamool Congress, and one independent candidate.