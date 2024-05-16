AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP will change the Constitution and end reservation if it comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

"The people of BJP have always been against reservation. They will change the Constitution and end reservation after coming to power," he said at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here.

Mr. Kejriwal reiterated his claim that Yogi Adityanath will be removed as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister if the BJP again comes to power.

Mr. Yadav claimed the BJP has been defeated in the first four phases of Lok Sabha polls.

