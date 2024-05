Minister for Rural Development D. Seethakka has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre was planning to abolish the MGNREGA scheme which the Congress had introduced in order to ensure guarantee of work for the rural poor.

Campaigning in Adilabad constituency, Ms. Seethakka said if the Congress was voted to power in the Centre, the wages under MGNREGA would be increased. She said it was the Congress that brought an Act giving total rights to the Girijans on Podu lands.

