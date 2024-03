March 26, 2024 11:45 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Chandigarh

The BJP will contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own in Punjab, the party's State unit chief Sunil Jakhar said on March 26.

The announcement came amid a buzz over talks between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for re-stitching their alliance for the parliamentary polls.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, the last phase of the seven-phase elections.

"The BJP is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab," Mr. Jakhar said on X.

He said this decision was taken by the BJP following feedback from people and party workers.

"The works done by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not hidden from anyone," Jakhar said.

The BJP leader also added that in the last 10 years, produce of farmers was procured at minimum support price.

