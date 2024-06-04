GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Election results 2024: BJP poised for hat-trick of clean sweeps in Uttarakhand

People in Uttarakhand have given a clear mandate to the BJP even when the State faced environmental and man-made crises such as land subsidence in Joshimath and the tunnel collapse in Silkyara

Updated - June 04, 2024 10:39 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 10:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Mahendra Bhatt and party leaders join hands as they celebrate the party’s leads in all 5 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Polls, at state party office, in Dehradun on June 4.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Mahendra Bhatt and party leaders join hands as they celebrate the party’s leads in all 5 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Polls, at state party office, in Dehradun on June 4. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP is set to record a hat-trick of clean sweeps in Uttarakhand with the party winning two and leading in three seats with margins above 1.5 lakh votes till 8 p.m.

Known as Devbhoomi (the land of gods) that has prominent Hindu shrines such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, the State is dubbed as the BJP’s political laboratory where the party recently brought the controversial Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law. People have given a clear mandate to the saffron party even when the State faced environmental and man-made crises such as land subsidence in Joshimath and the tunnel collapse in Silkyara.

Also Read |Election results 2024: Economic justice has to come back on the policy agenda

Ajay Bhatt, who had served as Minister of State (MoS) Defence and Ministry of Tourism, won the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat by 3,34,548 votes. The constituency had faced one of the worst riots in the State in the past decade. Five people were killed and more than 10 were injured in Haldwani during an anti-encroachment drive when the civic agency demolished a mosque and Madrasa allegedly built on government land.

In Haridwar, former Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat won by 1,64,056 votes. Haridwar, known as gateway of Uttarakhand, is home to religious ‘Akharas’ and an important pilgrimage site for Hindus. Here, the Congress had fielded Virendra Rawat, son of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat. It was in Haridwar where religious leaders of the Hindu community organised a ‘dharma sansad’ (religious gathering) in 2021 and threatened Muslims in the presence of BJP members. Many of those who participated in the event were later arrested followed an outrage.

Also Read | Verdict unanimously says voters do not want Modi, Shah to run the country: Rahul Gandhi

From the Garhwal seat, the BJP’s backroom boy Anil Baluni was ahead by 1.5 lakh votes. The Congress’s Ganesh Godiyal aggressively campaigned to capitalise on people’s anger towards the Centre’s Agniveer scheme but failed. Uttarakhand is home to more than 1.9 lakh ex-defence personnel, including 50,000 Army and war widows and this region of the State has highest number of ‘fauji’ votes.

Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, the titular queen of the erstwhile Tehri Garhwal kingdom, was leading against the Congress’s Jot Singh Gunsola by 2.6 lakh votes and is poised to win the seat. In Almora, the BJP’s Ajay Tamta was leading by 2.2 lakh votes and is expected to defeat the Congress’s Pradeep Tamta.

Congratulating the winners, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is “deeply grateful to the people of Uttarakhand for the blessings given to the party in the form of huge mandate.” “Our double engine government will continue to work with the same promptness to achieve the goal of Antyodaya while serving the people of Uttarakhand,” he said.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Uttarakhand / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.