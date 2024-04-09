BJP transformed mafia stronghold U.P. through good governance, says Nadda

April 09, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - Lucknow

The BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on April 8 targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) for taking Uttar Pradesh backwards in all parameters of development and emboldening the mafia.

Addressing an election rally in Rampur, Mr. Nadda said Rampur, once known for its mafia and corruption, has been transformed by the BJP with good governance. The party has ended insecurity and fear among the people.

“This enthusiasm of people for BJP in Rampur is presenting the picture of a changing India. The State is moving ahead on the path of progress. Entire Uttar Pradesh, including Rampur, was once a stronghold of mafia rule and corruption under the SP. The BJP government has ensured the upliftment of the people by establishing good governance in the state with rapid development,” said Mr. Nadda at the rally in Bharat Garden.

“I also remember that picture of Rampur when the society here was insecure and fearful. Education of girls was a challenge. Today they are getting education in a safe environment and making a better future for themselves. This change has been made possible by the BJP,” Mr. Nadda said.

The BJP president asked voters of Rampur to be united and contribute to the party’s goal of 400-plus seats.

“The country is moving on the path of all-round development. Uttar Pradesh which is scaling new heights of prestige is with Modi ji and has pledged to give the NDA a grand victory with 400-plus seats. Voters of Rampur should also not remain behind,” he said.

Describing the opposition INDIA bloc as an arrogant political coalition, the BJP leader said their leaders are either in jail or on bail in corruption charges.

Mr. Nadda said this Lok Sabha poll is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has transformed the country and initiated overall development. “This election is not the election of Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi (the BJP candidate), but of Modi. Modi ji has changed the culture of politics. Today India is a rising power,” he said.