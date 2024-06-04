GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP touches double-digit vote share in T.N. without support of Dravidian parties 

Published - June 04, 2024 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

N. Sai Charan
The BJP, by contesting in 23 Lok Sabha constituencies, secured nearly 11.1% of the votes in the State.

The BJP, by contesting in 23 Lok Sabha constituencies, secured nearly 11.1% of the votes in the State. | Photo Credit: File photo

Despite drawing a blank, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has increased its vote share in Tamil Nadu to double-digit in the 2024 Lok Sabha election without having any alliance with either the DMK or the AIADMK.

After snapping ties with the AIADMK, which it had partnered in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the 2021 State Assembly election, the BJP roped in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and a few other smaller parties to head the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the first time in Tamil Nadu.

According to the data available with the Election Commission of India as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the BJP, by contesting in 23 Lok Sabha constituencies, secured nearly 11.1% votes in the State. The party directly entered the fray in 19 constituencies and four of its allies contested on the BJP’s lotus symbol. Though none of their candidates emerged victorious, the party managed to perform slightly better than the Congress which contested as a constituent of the INDIA bloc in nine constituencies in Tamil Nadu and polled 10.78%. Its vote share was around 3.6% in the 2019 general election when the party contested in five constituencies.

BJP State president K. Annamalai lost in Coimbatore. In a three-cornered contest, Mr. Annamalai surpassed Singai G. Ramachandran of the AIADMK, but not Ganapathi P. Rajkumar of the DMK. Some of the other known faces of the BJP, who, despite suffering defeat, settled in the second place, pushing the AIADMK to the third spot. They included Union Minister L. Murugan in the Nilgiris (SC), former Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan in Chennai South, BJP Legislature Party leader Nainar Nagenthran in Tirunelveli, and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan in Kanniyakumari. A.C. Shanmugham of the Puthiya Neethi Katchi, a BJP ally, also stood second in Vellore.

Some of the other NDA candidates who managed to secure the second spot include Vinoj. P. Selvam in Chennai Central, Raama. Sreenivasan in Madurai, Pon. V. Balaganapathy in Thiruvallur (SC), O. Panneerselvam in Ramanathapuram, and T.T.V. Dhinakaran in Theni. Interestingly, out of all the NDA candidates in Tamil Nadu, only Sowmiya Anbumani of the PMK gave the alliance hope, leading in the initial rounds of counting. But she lost by nearly 20,000 votes.

The TMC(M), led by G.K. Vasan, which contested in Sriperumbudur, Erode and Thoothukudi as a part of the NDA, failed to secure even the second spot. In a statement, Mr. Annamalai thanked the voters of the State. “Though we [the BJP] feel sad for not getting the opportunity to represent the people of Tamil Nadu in Parliament, we will continue to work hard and double our efforts to get the people’s mandate.”

