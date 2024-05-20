ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results

Updated - May 20, 2024 11:35 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 11:15 am IST - Bhubaneswar

Mr. Modi said his opponents have created a myth that the BJP has no strength or presence in the southern States

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with PTI in Bhubaneswar on May 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the south, as he remained unwaveringly confident that his NDA alliance will cross 400 seats in Lok Sabha when election results come out on June 4.

“Our strategy for the entire nation is the same. Phir ek baar modi sarkar. Aur chaar June 400 paar,” Mr. Modi said in an interview to PTI Videos on Sunday night.

Mr. Modi said his opponents have created a myth that the BJP has no strength or presence in the southern States.

“Look at 2019 elections. The largest party even then in the south was BJP. Again, I say this: the largest party in the south this time will be BJP, and its allies will add more (seats) to it,” he said.

In a separate written reply to questions submitted by PTI, Mr. Modi said “we will be the single largest party in Southern India and by an even bigger margin than the last time.”

“We have seen a jump in mind-share already. We will see a big jump in seat share and vote share for us across the region,” he wrote.

Southern India accounts for 131 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats at stake. In the outgoing House, BJP has 29 members besides one independent backed by it, from Karnataka.

