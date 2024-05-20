GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP to score big in South, NDA will cross 400, says Modi in unwavering confidence for Lok Sabha results

Mr. Modi said his opponents have created a myth that the BJP has no strength or presence in the southern States

Updated - May 20, 2024 11:35 am IST

Published - May 20, 2024 11:15 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with PTI in Bhubaneswar on May 19, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview with PTI in Bhubaneswar on May 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the south, as he remained unwaveringly confident that his NDA alliance will cross 400 seats in Lok Sabha when election results come out on June 4.

Also Read: India General Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE updates 

“Our strategy for the entire nation is the same. Phir ek baar modi sarkar. Aur chaar June 400 paar,” Mr. Modi said in an interview to PTI Videos on Sunday night.

Mr. Modi said his opponents have created a myth that the BJP has no strength or presence in the southern States.

“Look at 2019 elections. The largest party even then in the south was BJP. Again, I say this: the largest party in the south this time will be BJP, and its allies will add more (seats) to it,” he said.

In a separate written reply to questions submitted by PTI, Mr. Modi said “we will be the single largest party in Southern India and by an even bigger margin than the last time.”

“We have seen a jump in mind-share already. We will see a big jump in seat share and vote share for us across the region,” he wrote.

Southern India accounts for 131 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats at stake. In the outgoing House, BJP has 29 members besides one independent backed by it, from Karnataka.

Related Topics

Narendra Modi / General Elections 2024 / politics / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.