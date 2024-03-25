GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP to host ‘tiffin meetings’ at polling centres on foundation day

BJP Telangana finalises campaigning programme for Lok Sabha elections-2024

March 25, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BJP-Telangana president G. Kishan Reddy along with the party leaders at a meeting held in Hyderabad on March 24, 2024.

BJP-Telangana president G. Kishan Reddy along with the party leaders at a meeting held in Hyderabad on March 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangna unit proposes to have ‘tiffin meetings’ at each of the designated polling centres on the occasion of its foundation day on April 6. This was decided at a meeting of the top leaders, contesting candidates for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State and others late on Sunday night.

BJP continues to hedge its bets on newcomers in Telangana

Presided over by the State unit president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of the Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, the meeting has finalised an election campaign programme till the last date of the withdrawal of the nominations on April 25, including meeting the prospective voters at least thrice before the polling day.

Mr. Reddy presided over a meeting of the contesting candidates, district presidents, constituency convenors, heads of various wings, ex-MLAs and others late on Sunday night where it was decided to make each polling booth as the fulcrum of political activity to interact with the voters of various sections categorising them as “A, B, C & D’.

The beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government’s welfare and development schemes at the polling booth level will be contacted and there will be interactions with the women self-groups, farmers, weaker sections, minorities and also the first time voters among the youth in all Assembly and Parliament constituencies.

Will ensure more funds are provided to Telangana in Modi Government’s next term: BJP leaders

Micro-donations will be accepted through the NaMo app and management committees will be established in each constituency which will hold meetings regularly to chalk out campaign plans. The party’s chosen candidate will also be participating in these meetings. It was also decided to invite newcomers from the village to the State level, especially youth.

The polling booth committees have been tasked to make themselves aware of the voters lists in their respective places. The party leadership also claimed to have held extensive consultations before finalising the candidates for the elections. Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman, national general secretary Sunil Bansal and former MLAs were among those who took part in the meeting.

BJP will win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy 

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Hyderabad / Bharatiya Janata Party

