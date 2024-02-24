GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP to hold youth connect campaign in Udupi from February 25 to March 3

February 24, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
 Kishor Kumar Kundapura, president of BJP Udupi unit, speaking at a press conference in Udupi on Saturday.

 Kishor Kumar Kundapura, president of BJP Udupi unit, speaking at a press conference in Udupi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

With the Lok Sabha election approaching, the BJP will hold its ‘Yuva Chaupal’ (youth connect) campaign across Udupi district from February 25 to March 3, according to Kishor Kumar Kundapura, president, Udupi district unit of the party.

He told presspersons in Udupi on Saturday that the campaign was to connect the party with the youth in villages. It is to reach out to those aged between 18 and 25 and create awareness among them about the achievements of the 10-year National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign will be launched in all five Assembly segments in the district under the leadership of the five BJP MLAs, he said adding that there would be interactive programmes with the youth.

The party has chalked out various programmes such as gram chalo, writing graffiti, and reaching out to the beneficiaries of Union government schemes, while preparing to face the election.

He said that the party had asked its units across the country to organise ‘Yuva Chaupal’ between February 23 and March 5 to connect youth in villages.

Mr. Kundapura said that select workers of the party would leave from Udupi to Ayodhya by train on March 3 to visit the Ram Mandir.

