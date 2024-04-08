ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to hold 100 street corner meetings in Telangana’s Karimnagar from May 1 to 5

April 08, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP has drawn up a plan to conduct around 100 street corner meetings in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency from May 1 to 5. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has drawn up a plan to conduct around 100 street corner meetings in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency from May 1 to 5 to reach out to a cross-section of voters as part of its election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls slated for May 13 in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party election management committee for Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections held here on Sunday.

The BJP State Lok Sabha elections in-charge Abhay Patil, party national general secretary; Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others addressed the meeting.

According to party sources, the meeting discussed strategies to step up the election campaign by widely circulating pamphlets highlighting the BJP-led Central Government’s contribution to the development of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Addressing the meeting, the BJP leaders exhorted the party functionaries to undertake an extensive door-to-door campaign across the constituency to expose what they termed as the “unfulfilled promises” of the previous BRS government and the present Congress dispensation in Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US