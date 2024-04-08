April 08, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has drawn up a plan to conduct around 100 street corner meetings in the Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency from May 1 to 5 to reach out to a cross-section of voters as part of its election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls slated for May 13 in Telangana.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party election management committee for Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections held here on Sunday.

The BJP State Lok Sabha elections in-charge Abhay Patil, party national general secretary; Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others addressed the meeting.

According to party sources, the meeting discussed strategies to step up the election campaign by widely circulating pamphlets highlighting the BJP-led Central Government’s contribution to the development of Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing the meeting, the BJP leaders exhorted the party functionaries to undertake an extensive door-to-door campaign across the constituency to expose what they termed as the “unfulfilled promises” of the previous BRS government and the present Congress dispensation in Telangana.

