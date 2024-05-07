ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to file plaint against Hebbalkars for alleged MCC violation

May 07, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hebbalkars flashed three fingers of their right hand, which is the serial number of Mrinal Hebbalkar on the EVM

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, her son and Congress nominee Mrinal Hebbalkar and Channaraj Hattiholi, her brother and MLC, flash the three-finger sign inside the polling booth in the Government Kannada and Marathi School in Vijayanagar in Belagavi on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

BJP has decided to complain to the Election Commission against Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, her son and Congress candidate from Belagavi Mrinal Hebbalkar and her brother and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The three Congress leaders were seen posing for photographers inside the polling booth in the Government Kannada and Marathi Primary School in Vijayanagar in Belagavi on Tuesday, May 7 during Phase 3 of Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

They flashed three fingers of their right hand, which is the serial number of Mrinal Hebbalkar on the EVM. This is a clear violation of the MCC, a BJP leader said. A complaint is being drafted and will be submitted to the Election Commission officers in Belagavi and Bengaluru, a BJP leader said.

