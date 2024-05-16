BJP to complain to EC about deletion of voters’ names

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has said a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission (EC) over the alleged removal of 20,000 to 30,000 names from the voters’ list, which he claimed, belonged to the party supporters, two days before the polling across the districts.

Talking to the media on Wednesday at New Delhi, the BJP leader further claimed that even those who had received voter slips a week ago found their names deleted and this was done deliberately despite the district electoral officers being alerted. He once again reiterated the demand for reforms in making the voters’ list including linking the EPIC – electoral photo identity cards with the Aadhaar numbers to weed out the bogus voters through a high-level coordination meeting. The party has also been gathering information about the electoral malpractices including “rigging” in different parts so that a demand for a repoll could be made, he said.

Mr. Kishan Reddy prophesied “fantastic” results in favour of the party which will come as a surprise to many as even the rural voters, including women and youth, seem to have decided to vote for another term for Prime Minister Modi. This was despite Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s “disinformation” campaign about the removal of reservations for the marginalised sections, changing the Constitution and other issues, if the BJP returns to power. “In fact, the Chief Minister became a laughing stock with his campaign against the Prime Minister, including making personal allegations. Everyone can see the result on June 4,” he said.

The BJP leader charged that the Chief Minister did not bother to explain the non-implementation of the promised guarantees or the extended dateline for farm loan waiver to August 15 and yet he had the gumption to seek a ‘referendum’ on his six-month rule for Lok Sabha polls The State was moving towards financial instability due to the “reckless” promises, he claimed. He advised Mr. Revanth Reddy to “focus” on governance, assurances implementation and how he planned to fund free reimbursement, the Kalyanlakshmi scheme, Arogyasri health insurance, etc. The same should be explained to the people. In the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh too, he was sure about Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP alliance coming up with trumps.

