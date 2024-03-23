BJP to back regional partners in three northeastern States

March 23, 2024 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced that it will support its regional allies in four Lok Sabha constituencies across three States in the northeast.

These seats are Shillong and Tura in Meghalaya, Outer Manipur in Manipur, and the lone constituency in Nagaland.

“The BJP will extend support to the Lok Sabha candidates of the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in Manipur,” Sambit Patra, the BJP’s coordinator for the northeast, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three parties are constituents of the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance.

He claimed the BJP will cross 370 seats and the NDA will get more than 400 seats when the Lok Sabha election results are announced on June 4.

The NPP has fielded incumbent Agatha Sangma and Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh from the Tura and Shillong seats. The NDPP candidate from the Nagaland seat is Chumben Murry while the NPF’s nominee from Outer Manipur is Kachui Timothy Zimik.

The BJP is also backing the candidates of its two ruling partners in Assam – the Asom Gana Parishad (Barpeta and Dhubri seats) and the United People’s Party Liberal (Kokrajhar).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.