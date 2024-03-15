BJP targets young voters with short videos highlighting government initiatives

The BJP is targeting young and first-time voters with engaging short videos centred around the Modi government's initiatives in a variety of sectors

The BJP is targeting young and first-time voters with engaging short videos centred around the Modi government's initiatives in a variety of sectors including education, health, communication and start-ups, party leaders said on Thursday. The ruling party is using social media extensively to reach the young voters and recently launched a website (pehlavotemodiko.bjp.org) as part of its campaign to engage with them and seek their support during the polls, the schedule of which is expected to be announced soon. The campaign emphasises on the message that the lives of Indian youths have improved under the 10 years of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a party leader said. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ How to register to vote in Indian elections for the first time

Among the campaign highlights are policies like 'Startup India' which has led to the country now having more than one lakh start-ups and over 100 unicorns; the National Education Policy that seeks to revamp educational landscape; and the establishment of 390 new universities, seven IIMs, seven IITs and 15 AIIMs over the past 10 years.

The campaign claims that India's sporting arena has been "transformed" by initiatives like 'Khelo India' and 'Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)'; while expressways, 'Vande Bharat' trains, trans-harbour links are reshaping the country's infrastructure.

The nation, it says, has seen a 2,300% growth in its solar power capacity in the last 10 years while the successful hosting of the G20 summit is an example of India's elevated status in global affairs.

The 'Chandrayaan 3', 'Mangalyaan', and 'Aditya' L1 space missions also find a mention to highlight the country's space-tech achievements besides the advent of UPI and 5G technology which has changed India's digital landscape, party leaders associated with the campaign said.

Initiatives like six-month paid maternity leave, 33% reservation in Parliament and 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' have been cited as examples of the government's commitment to gender equality and women empowerment.

