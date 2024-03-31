GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP struggling to find candidates for all 147 Assembly seats, ridicules BJD

The regional party says it is strange for a national party like BJP not to announce candidates for assembly seats especially when it has already named contestants for all 21 Lok Sabha seats

March 31, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik

The Biju Janata Dal on Sunday took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party, suggesting that the latter was struggling to find candidates for all 147 Assembly seats, as it was yet to announce contenders for any of them.

“It is strange for a national party like BJP not to announce candidates for assembly seats especially when it has already named contestants for all 21 Lok Sabha seats. What we have gathered is that the party does not have candidates for all 147 seats,” said Sasmit Patra, BJD spokesperson.

Mr. Patra said BJP had announced its candidates for Assembly seats for Andhra Pradesh, which is also going to simultaneous polls like Odisha.

“We’re perplexed by the delay. Something is amiss. Either potential candidates are reluctant to run on BJP tickets, or the party lacks a sufficient pool of candidates for the upcoming State assembly elections,” he pointed out.

Mr. Patra said the BJP might be waiting for leaders being rejected by the BJD so that the former would have candidates for all seats.

Using Prashant Jagdev, the sitting MLA of Chilika, as an example, he said, “We had rightfully expelled the leader for the violence he was accused of perpetrating. At that time, the BJP was quick to condemn Mr. Jagdev, labelling him as anti-social. However, the same party has welcomed him into its fold and is even offering leadership role.”

As of now, only BJD has announced names for 72 Assembly seats. Neither BJP nor Congress has announced candidates.

Mr. Patra said the bold claims made by BJP leaders that they had candidates waiting for every Assembly seat was exposed.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Biju Janata Dal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.