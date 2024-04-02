GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP slams IUML over SDPI support

April 02, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 09:37 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State executive member K.K. Surendran in Malappuram on (April 2) Tuesday demanded that Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidates E.T. Mohammed Basheer and M.P. Abdussamad Samadani clarify their stance on accepting the support of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

He said the IUML was supporting extremism by tying up with the SDPI and alleged that the Congress and the IUML were giving priority to narrow political interests rather than the national interests.

