BJP seeks to ‘destroy the Charter’ and rule forever: Farooq Abdullah

April 03, 2024 06:27 am | Updated 06:27 am IST - JAMMU

The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to replicate in India an administration similar to the one seen in Russia or China, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, said in Jammu, on Tuesday. Mr. Abdullah was in Jammu to take part in a road show with Congress leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the INDIA bloc has been formed to safeguard the Constitution. “There is apprehension that the Constitution will be finished (by the BJP). What happened in Russia and China is likely to happen here. They (the BJP) want to rule the country for life,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Preserve the charter

He said the INDIA bloc will preserve the Constitution written by B.R. Ambedkar, “even if it costs us our lives. We will not allow this Constitution to get buried,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Abdullah joined the Congress candidate from Jammu, Raman Bhalla, ahead of the filing of his nomination. Dr. Abdullah spoke during the Congress’ roadshow.

Meanwhile, NC vice president Omar Abdullah, spoke out against the Centre in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

“It is unfortunate that Opposition leaders are being arrested before the elections. It will have serious consequences for India’s democracy,” Mr. Abdullah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abuse of agencies

He urged the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take strict note of these arrests which were happening just before the elections. “The SC and the ECI shouldn’t ignore this matter and need to intervene. Employing (investigating) agencies during the elections should be stopped forthwith,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the Centre over the alleged attack on Mohammad Kamran, an imam, by a group of people in Kushinagar on 28 March in Uttar Pradesh.

“The BJP claims it has replaced stones with laptops in Kashmir. But just a glance at what is happening in the rest of the country is ample proof that they’ve emboldened disgruntled unemployed youngsters to wield lathis against Muslims to vent their frustration,” Ms. Mufti said, in a post on X.

“Instead of fulfilling their own promise of two crore jobs they’ve reduced the youth to dangais and gundas. What makes it even more tragic is the fact that these young men are okay with their futures being destroyed as long as they get to punish & humiliate Muslims,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.