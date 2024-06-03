ADVERTISEMENT

BJP seeks repoll at multiple booths in Bengal's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat

Published - June 03, 2024 04:41 am IST - Kolkata

PTI

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought repoll at several booths in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, alleging that malpractices were carried out during the voting process on Saturday.

In a letter to the West Bengal chief electoral officer on Saturday, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said booth agents of the saffron party were driven out, CCTV cameras were found facing in directions other than the polling cubicle and voters were prevented from reaching booths.

"On behalf of Abhijit Das (Bobby), candidate of BJP of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, we request you to grant repolling in several booths", the letter said.

Sitting  Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was seeking reelection from Diamond Harbour.

Repoll was sought in booths in the Assembly segments of Budge Budge, Falta, Maheshtala, Diamond Harbour, Bishnupur, Satgachia and Metiabruz.

A voter turnout of 73.79% was recorded in nine Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal that went to polls in the seventh and final phase of election on Saturday.

