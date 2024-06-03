GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

BJP seeks repoll at multiple booths in Bengal's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat

Published - June 03, 2024 04:41 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
BJP leader Shishir Bajoria

BJP leader Shishir Bajoria

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought repoll at several booths in the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, alleging that malpractices were carried out during the voting process on Saturday.

In a letter to the West Bengal chief electoral officer on Saturday, BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said booth agents of the saffron party were driven out, CCTV cameras were found facing in directions other than the polling cubicle and voters were prevented from reaching booths.

"On behalf of Abhijit Das (Bobby), candidate of BJP of the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, we request you to grant repolling in several booths", the letter said.

Sitting  Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was seeking reelection from Diamond Harbour.

Repoll was sought in booths in the Assembly segments of Budge Budge, Falta, Maheshtala, Diamond Harbour, Bishnupur, Satgachia and Metiabruz.

A voter turnout of 73.79% was recorded in nine Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal that went to polls in the seventh and final phase of election on Saturday.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.