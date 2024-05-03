BJP seeks extension of polling hours on May 7 due to heat wave

May 03, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The BJP has petitioned the Election Commission of India seeking an extension of the polling hours in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka that are going to the polls on May 7 due to prevailing heat wave.

The BJP delegation appealed to the EC to allow voting from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. as people would find it difficult to come to the polling booths during the summer heat, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours. In the petition, the BJP pointed out that the temperature had touched a high of 37° to 42° degrees Celsius in these constituencies.

It also pointed out that the 14 constituencies had a large number of voters who were above 40 years of age. These people would be vulnerable to high temperatures and heat wave, the delegation pointed out. They expressed fear that such heat wave conditions may reduce the voting percentage. The EC has extended polling timings in the neighbouring Telangana by an hour in the wake of heat wave.

