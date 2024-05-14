GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP seeks ‘clean up’ of voter lists

Published - May 14, 2024 07:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, on Monday, called for steps to take up total verification of voter lists in urban areas by the Election Commission without giving any scope for complaints and linking it to Aadhaar.

Talking to mediapersons at the party office after polling concluded, he said the names of those who had passed away were also not deleted despite information being provided. But, at the same time, several names have been removed “indiscriminately” from the voter lists and the same was provided late at night.

“My and my son’s votes were in different polling stations. We need to make reforms in the preparation of the voter lists,” he maintained.

Though the voting percentage in the capital region was low, he was confident of the party emerging as a major “political force” because of the “favourable opinion” about the Modi government among the electorate.

The BJP leader felt that many people had gone to the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for voting and that could have affected the poll percentage here. While appreciating the “peaceful” polling in the state, Mr. Reddy asserted despite “disinformation” by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy against the party, “no one took them seriously”. The BJP “maintained dignity without resorting to falsehoods”, he claimed

The Chief Minister “forgot his stature” by taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and and advised the former to implement promised guarantees during the Assembly elections first. He also accused the Congress party cadre working with the Majlis Party. “Yet, we are only political opponents, not enemies,” he said.

The party chief also took the opportunity to thank the cadre for working incessantly for the past one year beginning with various programmes in the run-up to the Assembly polls first, the State elections and now the Lok Sabha polls.

