BJP protecting Kerala CM, daughter, says Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

April 07, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated April 08, 2024 02:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar campaigning in Cherthala on April 7, 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government that is targeting leaders of Opposition parties across the country using the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is protecting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said.

He was addressing a campaign rally of United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency K.C. Venugopal at Cherthala on Sunday. “While the BJP is targeting Opposition leaders elsewhere, it is not initiating any action against Kerala Chief Minister and his family. This shows that there has been an unholy nexus between the BJP and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. Any vote for the LDF in Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls is a vote for the BJP,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He slammed the LDF government in Kerala for keeping K. Krishnankutty as a Minister. “The BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) are in a tie-up in Karnataka. At the same time, a member of the JD (S) is a Minister in the LDF government in Kerala,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said the LDF rule had pushed Kerala into a financial crisis. He said the BJP was trying to murder democracy in the country. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will see the BJP thrown out of power and the Congress forming a secular government at the Centre, he added.

Congress leaders M.M. Hassan, K.C. Joseph, P.C. Vishnunath and others attended the meeting.

