BJP petitions EC against use of office by D.K. Shivakumar for ‘political purpose’

March 31, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Sunday filed a complaint with the Election Commission accusing Congress Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, of violating the model code of conduct by misusing their offices in the State Secretariat for political activities.

A BJP delegation led by the former Minister S. Suresh Kumar alleged that Mr. Shivakumar had used his office in the Vidhana Soudha to include a few leaders from other parties into the Congress fold on Saturday.

The delegation even accused top bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, of turning a blind eye to such violations of the model code by the Ministers and senior Congress legislators. The BJP delegation urged the Election Commission to crack a whip against such “inaction” by bureaucrats. 

The delegation further accused Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda of holding a press conference in his Vikasa Soudha office recently to criticise the Centre. The delegation demanded that government offices of Ministers and legislators should be locked and should be banned for political use till the completion of the election process.

Karnataka / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party

