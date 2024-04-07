BJP petitions EC against BDA’s moves

April 07, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated April 08, 2024 01:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP has petitioned the Election Commission of India against the Bengaluru Development Authority’s reported move to raise resources to the tune of ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,000 crore by mortgaging the corner sites in the newly formed Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout in bank for taking infrastructure development works in Shivarama Karanth Layout.

In the petition submitted by a BJP delegation led by former Minister S. Suresh Kumar, the party leaders referred to media reports in this regard and questioned the propriety of taking up such an exercise of raising resources at a time when the state was gearing up for Lok Sabha polls.

Suspecting that the Congress government in the State might be trying to misuse these funds for poll expenses in the name of paying the bills of contractors who have taken up infrastructure development works, the BJP delegation appealed to the Election Commission to prevent BDA from making any payments till the election process was over.

The BJP delegation maintained that it would be a violation of model code of conduct if the BDA was allowed to go ahead with the process of raising resources at the time of elections.

