ADVERTISEMENT

BJP paying money to buy votes: Mamata Banerjee

Published - May 09, 2024 03:18 am IST - Kolkata

Minorities, advasis and OBCs will face existential crisis if Modi comes to power again, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is buying votes in the State. Speaking at an election rally on May 8, Ms. Banerjee alleged that the saffron party is paying money to the extent of ₹5,000, ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 to people to purchase votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The BJP leaders at present are former CPI(M) ‘harmads’ (anti-socials). If you don’t want a reign of terror to usher in, then refrain from voting for the BJP,” she said while addressing a rally at Arambagh in support of her party’s candidate Mitali Bagh.

“This power equation in Delhi has to be altered and change has to be brought in,” she said. She said the BJP is in the habit of “defaming” the people of Bengal. “See how they have dishonoured the women of Sandeshkhali by paying money to make false rape allegations,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also alleged that BJP had also snatched away 26,000 jobs of teachers in West Bengal. "But truth has prevailed. After the Supreme Court verdict yesterday, I felt really contended with the jobs being saved for the time being."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Attacking the BJP, she alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is resorting to lies from morning till night. “The BJP will drive away people using CAA and NRC. Minorities, advasis and OBCs will face an existential crisis if Modi comes to power again,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress leader said “Modi says that money meant for 100 days work had been pilfered by our party. Rather ₹24 crore had been saved by the State Government under 100 days work,” she said. “If Modi wins this time, everything will be lost. Also, there will be no elections in future,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US