BJP paying money to buy votes: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is buying votes in the State. Speaking at an election rally on May 8, Ms. Banerjee alleged that the saffron party is paying money to the extent of ₹5,000, ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 to people to purchase votes.

“The BJP leaders at present are former CPI(M) ‘harmads’ (anti-socials). If you don’t want a reign of terror to usher in, then refrain from voting for the BJP,” she said while addressing a rally at Arambagh in support of her party’s candidate Mitali Bagh.

“This power equation in Delhi has to be altered and change has to be brought in,” she said. She said the BJP is in the habit of “defaming” the people of Bengal. “See how they have dishonoured the women of Sandeshkhali by paying money to make false rape allegations,” she said.

She also alleged that BJP had also snatched away 26,000 jobs of teachers in West Bengal. "But truth has prevailed. After the Supreme Court verdict yesterday, I felt really contended with the jobs being saved for the time being."

Attacking the BJP, she alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is resorting to lies from morning till night. “The BJP will drive away people using CAA and NRC. Minorities, advasis and OBCs will face an existential crisis if Modi comes to power again,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress leader said “Modi says that money meant for 100 days work had been pilfered by our party. Rather ₹24 crore had been saved by the State Government under 100 days work,” she said. “If Modi wins this time, everything will be lost. Also, there will be no elections in future,” she said.

