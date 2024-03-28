ADVERTISEMENT

BJP nominates Haryana CM Nayab Saini for Karnal Assembly by-poll

March 28, 2024 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - GURUGRAM

The by-election was necessitated as the seat fell vacant after outgoing Chief Minister Manohar Lal resigned from the constituency earlier this month

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Nayab Saini | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on March 27 nominated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini as the party’s candidate for the by-election to the Karnal Assembly segment, which had fallen vacant after outgoing Chief Minister Manohar Lal resigned from the constituency earlier this month.

Though the election to the Haryana Assembly is due later this year, the by-election was necessitated since as per the Constitution one cannot remain Minister for more than six months without being a member of the House.

Mr. Saini is currently the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha member of the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The polling for the Karnal Assembly constituency will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections in the State on May 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Haryana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US