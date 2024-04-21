ADVERTISEMENT

BJP no longer a political party, but a cult worshipping Narendra Modi: P. Chidambaram

April 21, 2024 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Targeting the Modi government, Mr. Chidambaram said there is a ‘grave erosion’ of freedom of speech and expression happening under the ten years of Modi rule and urged the people to ‘restore democracy’

PTI

Former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Sunday lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government and said the saffron party is no longer a political party but has become a cult which worships Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Targeting the Modi government, Mr. Chidambaram said there is a "grave erosion" of freedom of speech and expression happening under the ten years of Modi rule and urged the people to "restore democracy".

Voter turnout reduced by at least two percentage points in 30 constituencies in T.N.

He also assured that even though the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was not mentioned in the Congress manifesto, it will be repealed once the INDIA bloc comes to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chidambaram also expressed hope that the INDIA bloc will win all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the one seat in Pondicherry where the elections were over.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The BJP constituted the manifesto in 14 days which is not titled manifesto. They called it Modi's guarantee. The BJP is no longer a political party. It has become a cult and the cult worships Narendra Modi," Mr. Chidambaram said.

He claimed that "Modi ki guarantee" reminds everyone of the countries where there was cult worship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Battle for Dravidian homeland | Infographics

"That cult worship in India has started gaining strength and will lead to dictatorship," he said. He alleged that there is a gross censorship of the freedom of expression under the ten year Modi rule.

"If Modi is voted back to power for the third time, he may amend the constitution... We have to restore democracy," he said.

He said the gravest challenge faced by the country was unemployment.

Mr. Chidambaram added that the Congress manifesto talks about job creation and wealth generation about which the CPI(M) is silent.

"CAA will be repealed in the first session of the Parliament when the INDIA bloc comes to power," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US