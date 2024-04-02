ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP from Bihar's Muzaffarpur Ajay Kumar Nishad joins Congress

April 02, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP had dropped its incumbent MP from Muzaffarpur, giving the ticket to Raj Bhushan Nishad

PTI

Lok Sabha MP Ajay Nishad addresses media after joining Congress party in the presence of senior party leader Pawan Khera, in New Delhi, on April 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP's sitting MP from Bihar's Muzaffarpur Ajay Kumar Nishad joined the Congress on April 2, days after the saffron party denied him a ticket.

Mr. Nishad vowed to strengthen the Congress in Bihar, and said his primary objective was to shatter the "arrogance of someone".

"Even a person condemned to the gallows is given a final wish but I was not even told once before my ticket was cut," he said.

Mr. Nishad joined the Congress at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, AICC in-charge of state Mohan Prakash, party's MP from Kishanganj Mohammad Javed and AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera.

Mr. Nishad thanked the leadership of the Congress and asserted that this would be an election not of 'dhanbal (money power) but of 'janta ka bal (people's might)'.

The BJP had dropped its incumbent MP from Muzaffarpur, giving the ticket to Raj Bhushan Nishad.

