GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MP from Bihar's Muzaffarpur Ajay Kumar Nishad joins Congress

BJP had dropped its incumbent MP from Muzaffarpur, giving the ticket to Raj Bhushan Nishad

April 02, 2024 02:57 pm | Updated 02:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lok Sabha MP Ajay Nishad addresses media after joining Congress party in the presence of senior party leader Pawan Khera, in New Delhi, on April 2, 2024

Lok Sabha MP Ajay Nishad addresses media after joining Congress party in the presence of senior party leader Pawan Khera, in New Delhi, on April 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP's sitting MP from Bihar's Muzaffarpur Ajay Kumar Nishad joined the Congress on April 2, days after the saffron party denied him a ticket.

Mr. Nishad vowed to strengthen the Congress in Bihar, and said his primary objective was to shatter the "arrogance of someone".

"Even a person condemned to the gallows is given a final wish but I was not even told once before my ticket was cut," he said.

Mr. Nishad joined the Congress at the AICC headquarters in the presence of Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh, AICC in-charge of state Mohan Prakash, party's MP from Kishanganj Mohammad Javed and AICC head of media and publicity department Pawan Khera.

Mr. Nishad thanked the leadership of the Congress and asserted that this would be an election not of 'dhanbal (money power) but of 'janta ka bal (people's might)'.

The BJP had dropped its incumbent MP from Muzaffarpur, giving the ticket to Raj Bhushan Nishad.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.