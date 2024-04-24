ADVERTISEMENT

BJP mocks Congress over delay in announcement of candidates; Congress hits back

April 24, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

While the Congress has not announced a single candidate so far, the BJP has declared candidates for all seats and its nominees have also kicked off campaigning; Congress State unit chief Chaudhary Udaybhan says the party received numerous applicants and so a slight delay is natural

Vikas Vasudeva
Vikas Vasudeva

Congress party supporter covers with party flag due to scorching heat at Secunderabad on April 24, 2024, during the rally taken out for filing of nomination papers. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As the Lok Sabha election inches closer in Haryana, the Congress is yet to declare its candidates, even as its traditional rival the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken the lead in announcing candidates and stepped up electioneering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana, which has 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, will have single-phase polling on May 25. In the 2019 election, which saw a 70% turnout, the BJP swept all the 10 seats.

Unreasonable delay in naming candidates to hurt Congress in some constituencies in Telangana

The Congress’s delay in selecting candidates has given BJP leaders new ammunition to target the grand old party. Up against a powerful rival, the challenge before the Congress, which has been functioning in the State for over nine years now without block and district committees, is to put up a united fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Congress has not announced a single candidate so far, the BJP has declared candidates for all seats, and its nominees have also kicked off campaigning. In the past few days, senior BJP leaders have been taunting the Congress on the delay in declaring their candidates, levelling allegations of “infighting” and “factionalism”. On Tuesday, addressing a gathering in Narnaul, Chief Minister Saini even said the Congress was afraid of contesting elections against the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here is the full list of 308 Congress candidates announced so far

Meanwhile, anxiety among the party cadre and leaders has also been growing due to the delay in declaring candidates, a party leader said, highlighting that the election is barely a month away. Early announcement of candidates is always advantageous as it gives ample time for the candidate to campaign, he added.

In Haryana, the Congress is contesting the parliamentary election in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partner. The Congress will contest on nine seats and the AAP on one. The AAP has already announced its candidate for the lone Kurukshetra seat it is fighting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha polls | Congress’s delay in announcing candidates in Kerala hands an early-bird advantage to rivals

Haryana Congress president Chaudhary Udaybhan hit back at the BJP saying the ruling party had fewer supporters and hence was able to declare candidates soon, and on the other hand, the Congress had scores of applicants.

“There is no delay in campaigning. Nominations are yet to be filed and there is ample time. In fact, the BJP has limited number of people hence they announced the candidates earlier. In Congress, the number of applicants was numerous so a slight delay is natural. Also, we are a democratic party and all applicants and leaders have right to speak their mind, and hence it takes time to take decisions,” Mr. Udaybhan told The Hindu.

“The announcement will come anytime now. The deliberations are over, wherever there is disagreement, the decision would be taken by the high command,” added Mr. Udaybhan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US