BJP MLA Yatnal’s unsavoury remark on Dinesh Gundu Rao sparks a row

April 06, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dinesh Gundu Rao | Photo Credit:

The Gandhinagar Block Congress Committee has complained to the Seshadripuram police in Bengaluru seeking action against senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil R. Yatnal who made an unsavoury remark at Congress leader and Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Referring to Mr. Rao’s inter-religious marriage to Tabu Rao, Mr. Yatnal said the Congress leader’s house is “half Pakistan”. Mr. Yatnal’s attack came after Mr. Rao tweeted about a BJP leader being detained for questioning by a team of the NIA in connection with The Rameshwaram Café blast case.

The BJP MLAs’ personal jibe evoked a sharp reaction from Ms. Tabu Rao. She called it “downright cheap, derogatory and defamatory.” She said on X, “I may be born a Muslim, but nobody can question my Indianness.” She asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J.P. Nadda would take action against Mr. Yatnal, who she called a “habitual offender”.

