BJP MLA files papers to contest LS poll against party in Darjeeling

March 31, 2024 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - Kolkata

The BJP’s Kurseong MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma on March 30 filed nomination papers to contest from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate against the party’s nominee and sitting MP Raju Bista.

After filing his nomination, Mr. Sharma said he has done what he had promised to the people of his constituency. Months ago, Mr. Sharma had said that a ‘local bhumipatra’ should be given a ticket from Darjeeling. Elected from Kurseong in 2021, Mr. Sharma has been one of most vocal legislators of the BJP in demanding the separate State of Gorkhaland. The demand has dominated the politics of the Darjeeling hills since the 1980’s.

Mr. Bista is from the Gorkha community, but he hails from Manipur. The rebellion by the Kurseong MLA has embarrassed the West Bengal BJP leadership. On Mr. Sharma deciding to contest against his party, Mr. Bista said, “If anyone wants to contest elections, they do not need my permission.”

Later in the day, Mr. Bista met Gorkha Janamukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung, whom he described as an ‘elder brother’.

Voters of the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency have been electing BJP candidates since 2009. The voters have sent Jaswant Singh (2009-2014), S. S. Ahluwalia (2014-2019) and Raju Bista (2019-2024) to the Lok Sabha. The constituency comprises seven Assembly seats -- Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong in the hills, and Martigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa and Chopra in the foothills.