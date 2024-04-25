GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP Minority Morcha leader expelled for criticising PM Modi’s speech

Usman Ghani, while talking to a news channel recently in New Delhi, had said being a Muslim, he was disappointed at what the PM said and condemned the remarks.

April 25, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Members BJP’s Minority Morcha during an event in New Delhi. File photo for representationa purpose.

Bikaner BJP Minority Morcha district chief Usman Ghani, who expressed displeasure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks at a rally in Rajasthan, was expelled from the party on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, for “tarnishing” its image.

While addressing a rally in Banswara on Sunday, Mr. Modi had suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would “redistribute” wealth to Muslims.

Mr. Ghani, while talking to a news channel recently in New Delhi, had said being a Muslim, he was disappointed at what the PM said and condemned the remarks. He added that the BJP was going to lose three to four out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

Mr. Ghani said when he “goes to Muslims to seek votes”, they talk about the remarks made by the PM and “look for answers” from him. He also said the Jat community is angry with the BJP and has voted against it in Churu and other constituencies.

‘Expelled for 6 years’

“The party took cognisance of Ghani’s act to tarnish its image and expelled him from its primary membership for six years,” BJP State disciplinary committee chairman Onkar Singh Lakhawat said.

