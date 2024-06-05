BJP makes significant gains in CPI(M) strongholds in Kasaragod

In a significant political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw a substantial increase in votes across the traditional Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] strongholds in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. For the first time in history, the BJP crossed the two lakh vote-mark, with its candidate M.L. Ashwini securing 219,558 votes.

The BJP registered notable vote gains in several key constituencies of Kalyassery, Payyannur, Trikaripur, Uduma, and Kanhangad. In Kalyassery, a CPI(M) stronghold, BJP votes surged from 9,854 to 17,688, an increase of 7,834 votes. Similarly, in Payyannur, the party’s votes nearly doubled from 9,268 to 18,466, an increase of 9,198 votes. Trikaripur saw BJP votes rise from 8,652 to 17,085, a gain of 8,433 votes. In Kanhangad, the BJP’s vote count increased from 20,046 to 29,301, and in Uduma, votes increased from 23,786 to 31,245.

Despite these gains, the BJP’s increase in votes was modest in its strongholds. Manjeswaram saw an addition of 75 votes, while Kasaragod added 402 votes.

The CPI(M) acknowledged a significant vote leakage, estimating a loss of 44,213 votes. Last election, K.P. Satish Chandran secured 434,523 votes for the Left Democratic Front (LDF), but this time, the count dropped to 390,010.

Rajmohan Unnithan also made notable inroads into CPI(M) territories, enhancing his vote count across several constituencies. In Trikaripur, Mr. Unnithan’s votes increased from 74,504 to 75,643, while in Kalyassery, they rose from 59,848 to 64,347. Despite a slight decrease in Kanhangad, where votes dropped from 72,570 to 69,171, his overall vote tally in the constituency improved, securing a total of 4,90,659 votes, up by 15,698 from the last election. This translated to a majority of 1,00,649 votes.

Mr. Unnithan’s performance in BJP strongholds also showed gains. In Manjeswaram, he increased his vote count by 6,220, reaching 74,437 votes from the previous 68,217. In Kasaragod, he secured 73,407 votes, up by 3,617 from the last count of 69,790. Uduma saw a slight increase with the Congress candidate gaining 72,448 votes, a modest rise from 72,324 previously

He attributed his success to increased support from minority centres rather than BJP strongholds.

When the results came out, Mr. Unnithan won a majority of 10,448 votes in Thrikaripur, 2,050 votes in Kanhangad, 11,959 votes in Uduma, and 43,704 votes in Manjeswaram. In Kalyassery, where a huge majority was expected, the LDF got only a majority of 1,058 votes. Balakrishnan Master also got a lead of 13,257 votes in Payyannur.

Responding to the results, CPI(M) leaders vowed to investigate the reasons behind the party’s defeat and the significant vote leakage from the party centres.

