BJP leader Navneet Rana booked for controversial remarks  

A case was booked against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP candidate from Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana, for controversial remarks “give us 15 seconds” during a corner meeting in Telangana.

Ms. Rana was booked under the charges of undue influence at election, false statement and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant under the Sections 171(C) r/w 171(F), 171 (G) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Shadnagar police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate booked the case following a complaint by Endabetla Krishna Mohan, Agriculture Officer of Chowdergudem.

As per the FIR, the BJP leader, during her speech in a corner meeting at Shadnagar Crossroads, she said that voting for Congress Party will be equivalent to voting for Pakistan. The Shadnagar police are further investigating the case.

