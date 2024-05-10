ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader Navneet Rana booked for controversial remarks  

Published - May 10, 2024 05:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navneet Rana addresses the gathering during an election campaign in support of party candidate from Hyderabad seat Madhavi Latha for the Lok Sabha elections, on May 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

 

A case was booked against Bharatiya Janata Party leader and MP candidate from Amravati, Navneet Kaur Rana, for controversial remarks “give us 15 seconds” during a corner meeting in Telangana.  

Ms. Rana was booked under the charges of undue influence at election, false statement and disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant under the Sections 171(C) r/w 171(F), 171 (G) and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

The Shadnagar police of the Cyberabad Commissionerate booked the case following a complaint by Endabetla Krishna Mohan, Agriculture Officer of Chowdergudem.

As per the FIR, the BJP leader, during her speech in a corner meeting at Shadnagar Crossroads, she said that voting for Congress Party will be equivalent to voting for Pakistan. The Shadnagar police are further investigating the case.   

