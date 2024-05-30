BJP leader Adhikari urges women to blow conch shells if they see suspicious activities

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday urged women in troubled Sandeshkhali region, as well as other areas of Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, to blow conch shells as a signal if they come across any suspicious activities before the June 1 polls.

Speaking at a campaign rally in support of BJP candidate Rekha Patra, Mr. Adhikari voiced concerns about potential visits by "TMC-controlled state police" and others to intimidate residents into voting for the ruling party.

He advised residents to blow conch shells if they observe unfamiliar people entering their neighborhoods late at night and cautioned against accepting money from organisations linked to the TMC.

"If you (residents) see any suspicious movement at night, if you notice police personnel accompanied by strangers but not central force personnel entering your locality, blow conch shells if the situation warrants," he said.

Mr. Adhikari also warned TMC officials against violating Election Commission guidelines, citing repercussions similar to those faced by incarcerated TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh.

Additionally, he told voters about the implementation of webcasting in all polling booths in Basirhat constituency and cautioned against tampering with the cameras "by TMC in connivance with a section of local administration." Such large-scale use of webcams has been initiated by the EC only in West Bengal because the TMC has tarnished the state's image to such an extent, he said.

Predicting that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal after "its unprecedented spectacular win in Lok Sabha polls," the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly threatened "to suspend" a local police officer "for toeing the line of the TMC and illegally arresting two BJP activists in the area a day before." "Even if you (policeman) retire by that time, you cannot escape action. We will take whatever action is needed against you," he threatened. He appealed to the electorate to help achieve a 90 per cent voter turnout on election day, "which will blow away the TMC." Mr. Adhikari said the TMC MLA from Canning South, Shaukat Molla, "cannot escape CBI summons and will face the music for his act of illegal gratifications." Mr. Molla was called by the central investigating agency to its city office on Wednesday but said he could not go immediately due to electioneering commitments.

Mr. Adhikari later participated in a roadshow in Deshapriya Park here in support of the BJP candidate for Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha seat, Debashree Choudhury, which ended at Chetla.

In response, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed Mr. Adhikari's claims, stating that the election is being conducted under EC surveillance and accused Mr. Adhikari of spreading falsehoods about the administration and state police.

"BJP knows what will be the outcome of the polls in Basirhat along with other seats in West Bengal. Their Sandeshkhali conspiracy has backfired. Everyone knows that the poll is being conducted under EC surveillance. Mr. Adhikari is spreading canards against the administration and state police," he added.