BJP, JD(S) believe their alliance will survive the Prajwal ‘sexual abuse’ case

May 05, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Bengaluru

In the midst of the Parliamentary election, the sexual exploitation case allegedly involving the incumbent Hassan MP and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Prajwal Revanna has brought the focus on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Karnataka of which the JD(S) is a part.

While the alliance partners contend that the “Congress leaders’ overdrive” on the case was more to damage the JD(S), “which is already vulnerable”, the leaders of both the parties believe that the partnership will remain intact, though the actual contours of it will be known only after the election result on June 4.

According to a JD(S) source, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has already spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda multiple times since the case broke out. “Mr. Kumaraswamy has briefed Mr. Shah about the developments. JD(S) leaders have been asked not to lose their morale. The JD(S) has decided to allow Revanna’s family to deal with their problem legally. JD(S) will not defend the rape accused,” said a source.

Distance from case

Though the situation is embarrassing and damaging to the party, efforts are being made to wriggle out with minimum damage, sources said. Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi had nothing to do with the scandal was one such move, sources pointed out, adding that Mr. Kumaraswamy has also distanced himself, his father and the party from the scandal on multiple occasions.

JD(S) sources believe that the Congress has intensified the pitch on Prajwal to nullify the negative impact on the party in third phase polling due to Neha Hiremath’s murder. Incidentally, the BJP has given a communal colour to the unfortunate incident to derive advantage electorally. “We expect their pitch to come down after May 7,” said a JD(S) source.

BJP’s long-term plan

The BJP sources said that the alliance will not be affected since the saffron party is looking at getting Vokkaliga votes in the long term. “It is better for us to be with JD(S) now and to be seen standing by them in their difficult times. The JD(S) remains vulnerable from Congress at this point in time. But JD(S) leaders have been told not to defend Prajwal publicly,” sources said, adding that the JD(S) required BJP for its survival rather than the other way round.

Though there are allegations that former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda was among those behind the distribution of pen drives with videos of Prajwal Revanna, BJP sources said that it would be difficult for the Gowda family to seek action against him from the BJP leadership at this juncture.

